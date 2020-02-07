|
HUSHION
WILLIAM F., M.D.
Died February 4, 2020 at Riddle Village in Media, PA. He was 89. He was born in Philadelphia on Nov. 18, 1930 to Margaret and William Hushion. He is survived by his daughters, Christine Hushion (Danny) of Media and Janice Oakey (Rich) of West Chester, his Step-daughter Alicia Engler Daugherty (James), five grandchildren, two Step-grandchildren and a great-granddaughter.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife Barbara, his son Jeffrey J Hushion, and his Stepson Raymond V Engler, Jr.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, Feb. 11th at St. John Chrysostom Church, 617 Providence Rd, Wallingford, PA 19086 where friends may call 9-10:45 A.M. at the Church. A Visitation will also be held 6:30-8:00 P.M. Monday evening at the LOGAN FUNERAL HOME, 698 E. Lincoln Hwy, Exton, PA 19341. Interment Calvary Cem.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 7, 2020