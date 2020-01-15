Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
For more information about
WILLIAM LYONS
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
1:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
3:30 PM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM LYONS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM F. LYONS


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM F. LYONS Notice
LYONS
WILLIAM F.
Formerly of Phila., Ocean City and Pitman, on January 12, 2020 in his 89th year. Beloved husband of the late Claire (nee Dougherty). Devoted father of Mary Alyce (the late Ed), Colleen (Mick) and Fran (Mike). Loving Pop of 8 and great Pop of 12. Son of the late William and Mary Ellen (nee Concannon). Dear brother of Lenora and Kathleen Lyons and the late John, Dolores, Mary, Eileen and Jane Ann. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and wonderful friends. Mr. Lyons proudly served in the U.S. Army. He was a Philadelphia Police Officer, retiring from the Traffic Division in 1978. He loved Sea Isle City vacations and his retirement in Ocean City with his dear Claire.
There will be a Viewing from 1:30 to 3:30 P.M. Friday afternoon at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME RUNNEMEDE, 126 S. Black Horse Pike, Runnemede N.J. Funeral Service 3:30 P.M. at the funeral home. Interment private. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Mr. Lyons' memory to Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Dr., Suite 105, Danvers, MA 01923. Family and friends may share memories at
www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
logo


Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -