|
|
LYONS
WILLIAM F.
Formerly of Phila., Ocean City and Pitman, on January 12, 2020 in his 89th year. Beloved husband of the late Claire (nee Dougherty). Devoted father of Mary Alyce (the late Ed), Colleen (Mick) and Fran (Mike). Loving Pop of 8 and great Pop of 12. Son of the late William and Mary Ellen (nee Concannon). Dear brother of Lenora and Kathleen Lyons and the late John, Dolores, Mary, Eileen and Jane Ann. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and wonderful friends. Mr. Lyons proudly served in the U.S. Army. He was a Philadelphia Police Officer, retiring from the Traffic Division in 1978. He loved Sea Isle City vacations and his retirement in Ocean City with his dear Claire.
There will be a Viewing from 1:30 to 3:30 P.M. Friday afternoon at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME RUNNEMEDE, 126 S. Black Horse Pike, Runnemede N.J. Funeral Service 3:30 P.M. at the funeral home. Interment private. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Mr. Lyons' memory to Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Dr., Suite 105, Danvers, MA 01923. Family and friends may share memories at
www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 15, 2020