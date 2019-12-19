Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
Philadelphia Country Club
1601 Spring Mill Rd
Gladwyne, PA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM O'DONNELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM F. O'DONNELL III

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM F. O'DONNELL III Notice
O'DONNELL
WILLIAM F., 3RD


Age 75. On Dec. 15, 2019, of Audubon. Beloved husband of Theresa "Terry" (Bohn) O'Donnell of 47 years. Son of the late William O'Donnell, Jr. and Ertyna (Chmielewski) O'Donnell. Loving father of Bill (Kristi) O'Donnell, Colleen (Kevin) Schaffer, Erin Bowers, Sean O'Donnell and Dennis (Joanna Fried) O'Donnell. Grandfather of Tina, Becky, Ben, Maggie, Liam, Tyler and Logan, a great-grandson, Dakota. Brother of Fr. Dennis JW O'Donnell, Michael (Elaine) O'Donnell, Tom (Sue) O'Donnell and Brian O'Donnell, many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews. Predeceased by his grand-daughter, Emily.
All are invited to celebrate his remarkable life at a Memorial Service to be held on Sat. Jan. 11, 2020 at the Philadelphia Country Club, 1601 Spring Mill Rd, Gladwyne, PA 19035. Guests are welcome beginning at 11:00 A.M. The service will begin promptly at 12:00 noon immediately followed by time for visitation and fellowship. Interment will be private. In honor of Bill and in lieu of flowers, the family asks that you follow in Bill's footsteps and consider donating to the following organizations: Mercy Career and Technical High School https://www.mercycte.org/;,
Amigos de Jesus https://www.amigosdejesus.org/;, alternatively, please consider donating blood and/or platelets through the American Red Cross https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.

Condolences may be made at www.ciavarellifuneralhomes.com

logo


Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -