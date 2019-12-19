|
O'DONNELL
WILLIAM F., 3RD
Age 75. On Dec. 15, 2019, of Audubon. Beloved husband of Theresa "Terry" (Bohn) O'Donnell of 47 years. Son of the late William O'Donnell, Jr. and Ertyna (Chmielewski) O'Donnell. Loving father of Bill (Kristi) O'Donnell, Colleen (Kevin) Schaffer, Erin Bowers, Sean O'Donnell and Dennis (Joanna Fried) O'Donnell. Grandfather of Tina, Becky, Ben, Maggie, Liam, Tyler and Logan, a great-grandson, Dakota. Brother of Fr. Dennis JW O'Donnell, Michael (Elaine) O'Donnell, Tom (Sue) O'Donnell and Brian O'Donnell, many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews. Predeceased by his grand-daughter, Emily.
All are invited to celebrate his remarkable life at a Memorial Service to be held on Sat. Jan. 11, 2020 at the Philadelphia Country Club, 1601 Spring Mill Rd, Gladwyne, PA 19035. Guests are welcome beginning at 11:00 A.M. The service will begin promptly at 12:00 noon immediately followed by time for visitation and fellowship. Interment will be private. In honor of Bill and in lieu of flowers, the family asks that you follow in Bill's footsteps and consider donating to the following organizations: Mercy Career and Technical High School https://www.mercycte.org/;,
Amigos de Jesus https://www.amigosdejesus.org/;, alternatively, please consider donating blood and/or platelets through the American Red Cross https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 19, 2019