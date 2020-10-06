1/1
WILLIAM "FISH" HARRISON, JR. THOMPSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WILLIAM "FISH" HARRISON, JR.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WILLIAM "FISH" HARRISON, JR. Of Philadelphia, PA, passed away October 2, 2020, due to complications resulting from a fall at the age of 99. Fish was born, on September 15, 1921, in Richmond, VA to parents William H. Thompson, Sr and Julia Dean Thompson. Fish is survived by his sons Lance from Peoria, AZ and Calvin of Philadelphia, his beloved sister Juliette Browne, of West Palm Beach FL, and a host of surviving nephews and nieces including but not limited to Juanita, Charles W. IV, Dr. Craig Browne, Dr. Karen deVille, Karla, William (Bill), Donald, Brian, Sylvia, and Gwendolyn. He was predeceased by his cherished wife Geneva after seventy-five years of marriage. Also, his brothers George D. Thompson, Dr. Charles W. Thompson III, and sister Martha Thompson. For Fish's full obituary, please visit: http://obituaries.cremationofpennsylvania.com/obituaries/9388271

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved