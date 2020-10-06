WILLIAM "FISH" HARRISON, JR. THOMPSON

WILLIAM "FISH" HARRISON, JR. Of Philadelphia, PA, passed away October 2, 2020, due to complications resulting from a fall at the age of 99. Fish was born, on September 15, 1921, in Richmond, VA to parents William H. Thompson, Sr and Julia Dean Thompson. Fish is survived by his sons Lance from Peoria, AZ and Calvin of Philadelphia, his beloved sister Juliette Browne, of West Palm Beach FL, and a host of surviving nephews and nieces including but not limited to Juanita, Charles W. IV, Dr. Craig Browne, Dr. Karen deVille, Karla, William (Bill), Donald, Brian, Sylvia, and Gwendolyn. He was predeceased by his cherished wife Geneva after seventy-five years of marriage. Also, his brothers George D. Thompson, Dr. Charles W. Thompson III, and sister Martha Thompson. For Fish's full obituary, please visit: http://obituaries.cremationofpennsylvania.com/obituaries/9388271