GRANT

WILLIAM FRANCES

75, of Havertown, died Sunday, May 3, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Linda (nee Wilson); beloved dachshunds, Bonnie and Clyde; brother, Robert and sister, Mary; many nieces and nephews and great- nieces and nephews. The family is having a private Graveside Service on Friday, May 8th. Donations in William's memory may be made to Main Line Hospice, 240 N. Radnor Chester Rd., Radnor, PA 19087-5174.





