WILLIAM FRANCES GRANT
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GRANT
WILLIAM FRANCES
75, of Havertown, died Sunday, May 3, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Linda (nee Wilson); beloved dachshunds, Bonnie and Clyde; brother, Robert and sister, Mary; many nieces and nephews and great- nieces and nephews. The family is having a private Graveside Service on Friday, May 8th. Donations in William's memory may be made to Main Line Hospice, 240 N. Radnor Chester Rd., Radnor, PA 19087-5174.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 6, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved