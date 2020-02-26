|
|
FREEMAN
WILLIAM, JR.
Of Prospectville, PA passed away February 23, 2020 at the age of 91. Husband of the late Frances (nee Smith) Freeman, he was the loving father of Kathleen Capper (Raymond) and Janet Freeman - Kraynak (Timothy) Devoted grandfather of Bryan, William and Robert Capper and Stephanie Kraynak. Brother of the late Evelyn Anderson and Lois Brookes he is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to call Sunday 2:00 to 3:30 P.M. at FITZPATRICK FUNERAL HOME, 1500 Old York Rd. Abington, PA where a Memorial Service will be held at 3:30 P.M. In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, 3401 Civic Center Blvd., Phila., PA 19104 would be appreciated by the family.
www.fitzpatrickabington.com
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 26, 2020