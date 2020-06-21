Bills death came as such a shock. We liked your Dad very much and always enjoyed talking to him whether it was a CORA function or more recently seeing him while walking on Huntingdon Pike. He was always so proud of you and your family. He was one of CORAs and Sister Charitys supporters beginning with his real estate seminars, to being on the Board or just doing whatever needed to be done. We know you will miss him very much as we all will. You have our deepest sympathy on the loss of your Dad. We know how hard it is to lose someone as special as Bill was.

God bless you and may your Bill rest in peace. We will keep you and your family in our thoughts and prayers.



JOSEPH SCHELL

Friend