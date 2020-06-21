WILLIAM G. BECKER
1942 - 2020
BECKER
WILLIAM G.


Philadelphia and South Jersey native, passed away after a courageous battle with lung cancer, on June 17, 2020. Bill lived life to the fullest by traveling the world after raising his family. Some of his favorite places were New Jersey shore points, Vermont, London, Monaco, Paris and Costa Rica. Gramps loved his grandsons very much and did everything for and with them. Also, a large part of his life was dedicated to charity work including the Inglis house, CORA and Starting Point. He was the CEO of American Real Estate Institute, entrepreneur, man of God, motivational speaker, baseball coach, world traveler, father, grandfather, husband, Navy Veteran, philanthropist, pet lover, Friend of Benedictine Monks, avid Phillies and Eagles fan, Elvis fan, American Bandstand alumnus, Jeopardy aficionado, author, King of Philadelphia Sheriff Sales and a Philadelphia 64th Ward Leader. Bill is now in heaven with his wives, Mary R. Becker and Eleanor Becker. He is survived by his daughter, Regina Angelique Kernaghan (Jeff, Sr.), his sons, William George Becker, Jr. (Karen) and Kevin Ignatius Becker and his grandchildren: William Becker III, Jeffrey Kernaghan Jr., Tyler Haley Becker, Jonathan William Kernaghan, Aidan Ignatius Becker and Colin Anthony Becker. Also survived by his sister Barbara Ann Crockett, and sisters-in-law, Anne Kessler and Maureen Brooks as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions to CORA, a Resource Center for Children and Families, are requested in Bill's memory. Contributions may be made online at www.coraservices.org/give. Checks may be mailed to CORA Services, 8540 Verree Road, Philadelphia, PA 19111 or gifts by phone can be made by calling 215.701.2776. Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020, 10am at St. Cecilia Roman Catholic Church, 525 Rhawn Street, Philadelphia, PA 19111. Please note that social distancing and masks are required. Interment private.

Arrangements by the FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, Collingswood and Audubon, NJ. www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Cecilia Roman Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Foster-Warne Funeral Home - Collingswood
820 Haddon Avenue
Collingswood, NJ 08108
(856) 854-0152
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 20, 2020
Father to Children I grew up with,and were close to through out My years,I now know what a good Father is through the Eyes of His Family,and leading by example.Rest easy,Mr. Becker....
Mike Ostash
June 20, 2020
Bill was a great friend, golfing buddy and RE partner. He was more than a friend I considered him family He will be greatly missed in more ways than I can count.

I know he is up in heaven with his wives and probably making those heavenly RE deals.

So sorry for your loss and god bless you and you family during these difficult times.
Frank McGurk
Friend
June 19, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. I will love you and miss you always.
Barbara Ann Crockett
Sister
June 19, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Ruth Banford
Friend
June 19, 2020
Jeffrey Kernaghan
Family
June 19, 2020
Bills death came as such a shock. We liked your Dad very much and always enjoyed talking to him whether it was a CORA function or more recently seeing him while walking on Huntingdon Pike. He was always so proud of you and your family. He was one of CORAs and Sister Charitys supporters beginning with his real estate seminars, to being on the Board or just doing whatever needed to be done. We know you will miss him very much as we all will. You have our deepest sympathy on the loss of your Dad. We know how hard it is to lose someone as special as Bill was.
God bless you and may your Bill rest in peace. We will keep you and your family in our thoughts and prayers.
JOSEPH SCHELL
Friend
