BECKER
WILLIAM G.
Philadelphia and South Jersey native, passed away after a courageous battle with lung cancer, on June 17, 2020. Bill lived life to the fullest by traveling the world after raising his family. Some of his favorite places were New Jersey shore points, Vermont, London, Monaco, Paris and Costa Rica. Gramps loved his grandsons very much and did everything for and with them. Also, a large part of his life was dedicated to charity work including the Inglis house, CORA and Starting Point. He was the CEO of American Real Estate Institute, entrepreneur, man of God, motivational speaker, baseball coach, world traveler, father, grandfather, husband, Navy Veteran, philanthropist, pet lover, Friend of Benedictine Monks, avid Phillies and Eagles fan, Elvis fan, American Bandstand alumnus, Jeopardy aficionado, author, King of Philadelphia Sheriff Sales and a Philadelphia 64th Ward Leader. Bill is now in heaven with his wives, Mary R. Becker and Eleanor Becker. He is survived by his daughter, Regina Angelique Kernaghan (Jeff, Sr.), his sons, William George Becker, Jr. (Karen) and Kevin Ignatius Becker and his grandchildren: William Becker III, Jeffrey Kernaghan Jr., Tyler Haley Becker, Jonathan William Kernaghan, Aidan Ignatius Becker and Colin Anthony Becker. Also survived by his sister Barbara Ann Crockett, and sisters-in-law, Anne Kessler and Maureen Brooks as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions to CORA, a Resource Center for Children and Families, are requested in Bill's memory. Contributions may be made online at www.coraservices.org/give. Checks may be mailed to CORA Services, 8540 Verree Road, Philadelphia, PA 19111 or gifts by phone can be made by calling 215.701.2776. Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020, 10am at St. Cecilia Roman Catholic Church, 525 Rhawn Street, Philadelphia, PA 19111. Please note that social distancing and masks are required. Interment private.
Arrangements by the FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, Collingswood and Audubon, NJ. www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com
WILLIAM G.
Philadelphia and South Jersey native, passed away after a courageous battle with lung cancer, on June 17, 2020. Bill lived life to the fullest by traveling the world after raising his family. Some of his favorite places were New Jersey shore points, Vermont, London, Monaco, Paris and Costa Rica. Gramps loved his grandsons very much and did everything for and with them. Also, a large part of his life was dedicated to charity work including the Inglis house, CORA and Starting Point. He was the CEO of American Real Estate Institute, entrepreneur, man of God, motivational speaker, baseball coach, world traveler, father, grandfather, husband, Navy Veteran, philanthropist, pet lover, Friend of Benedictine Monks, avid Phillies and Eagles fan, Elvis fan, American Bandstand alumnus, Jeopardy aficionado, author, King of Philadelphia Sheriff Sales and a Philadelphia 64th Ward Leader. Bill is now in heaven with his wives, Mary R. Becker and Eleanor Becker. He is survived by his daughter, Regina Angelique Kernaghan (Jeff, Sr.), his sons, William George Becker, Jr. (Karen) and Kevin Ignatius Becker and his grandchildren: William Becker III, Jeffrey Kernaghan Jr., Tyler Haley Becker, Jonathan William Kernaghan, Aidan Ignatius Becker and Colin Anthony Becker. Also survived by his sister Barbara Ann Crockett, and sisters-in-law, Anne Kessler and Maureen Brooks as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. In lieu of flowers, contributions to CORA, a Resource Center for Children and Families, are requested in Bill's memory. Contributions may be made online at www.coraservices.org/give. Checks may be mailed to CORA Services, 8540 Verree Road, Philadelphia, PA 19111 or gifts by phone can be made by calling 215.701.2776. Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, June 25, 2020, 10am at St. Cecilia Roman Catholic Church, 525 Rhawn Street, Philadelphia, PA 19111. Please note that social distancing and masks are required. Interment private.
Arrangements by the FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, Collingswood and Audubon, NJ. www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 21, 2020.