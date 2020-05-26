WILLIAM G. BENTZ
of Philadelphia, formerly of Atlantic City, passed away on May 23, 2020, age 85. Loving husband of 62 years to Jean R. (nee Thatcher); loving father of William M. (Theresa), and Robert M. (Sara); dearest grandpop of Emily, Brandon, Christopher, Alyssa, Julia, and Laura; dear brother of Bonnie C. Bentz. William was a former Vice President of Consumer Lending at First Pennsylvania Bank for his entire career. Due to certain circumstances funeral will be private. His Service will be live streamed Thursday, May 28, at 10 A.M. at Galzerano Philadelphia Facebook Page. In lieu of flowers, donation's in his name may be made to The Pennsylvania SPCA.www.galzeranofh.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 26, 2020.
