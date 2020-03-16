|
DeLONG
WILLIAM G. JR. M.D.
Leader in Orthopaedic Surgery, Trauma and Sports Medicine, Dies at 71. William G. DeLong Jr., M.D., an accomplished orthopaedic surgeon, Network Chairman of Orthopaedic Surgery at St. Luke's University Health Network, former team physician for the Philadelphia Flyers, and widely respected doctor both nationally and internationally died from a sudden heart attack on Friday in Camden, NJ. He was 71. He leaves his wife (Ginny) of 48 years, son Christian, daughter Lauren (Greg Ng) and grandson Joel Opdenhoff. Sisters Rosemary Duffy (William), Theresa Ackerman (Bruce) and Brother in Law Frederick Decker. His nephew Daniel Ackerman (Christina). Nieces Jennifer Duffy, Julia Higgins (Tim), Sarah Becker (Matt), Bonnie Baab, Lisa Dowd (Mike), Emma Ackerman and of course his faithful four legged companion Stella. Dr. DeLong trained countless surgeons and was a genuine leader whose most recent position as Chairman at St. Luke's oversaw the rapid growth and development of a community program into a large network of academic specialists. Always leading by example, he continued to take overnight trauma call responsibilities and maintained full surgical and clinic schedules up until his passing. He never turned a patient away, never said no to a colleague in need, and generously mentored countless new surgeons. His contributions continue to benefit patients and doctors around the world. Bill was a lifelong Philadelphia and South Jersey resident - born, raised and educated in the Philadelphia area. An avid fan of all Philadelphia sports teams, it was hard to pull him away from any game. As an athlete himself he participated in triathlons and was very active in both personal competition and support of athletic endeavors at all levels. (cont.)
