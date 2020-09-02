1/
WILLIAM GAVIN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed peacefully in his home on August 30, 2020. Husband of Linda for 55 years; father to Sheri Spallone (Mark) and Kathleen Finch (Ronald) grandfather to Ryan, Nicholas, Lauren, Ronald, Patrick and Shannon; brother to Thomas Gavin (Betty); brother-in-law to Alan Mann as well as many nieces and nephews.Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 9:30 to 10:30 A.M.. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 A.M. in SS Philip and James Church, 107 N. Ship Road, Exton, PA 19341. MASKS ARE REQUIRED AND SOCIAL DISTANCING MUST BE PRACTICED. Inurnment in Philadelphia Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lionville Youth Association or LYA, C/O Bill Gavin, P.O. Box 475, Lionville, PA 19353. Logan Funeral Home, Inc. in charge of arrangements. www.loganfuneralhomes.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Logan Funeral Home, Inc. - Havertown
57 South Eagle Rd.
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 449-3030
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Logan Funeral Home, Inc. - Havertown

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved