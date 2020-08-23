MASON





73, of Exton, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Chester County Hospital, West Chester. William was a retired Deputy Sheriff in Montgomery County. He was a member of St. James Episcopal Church. An outside socially distant Memorial Service will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at William Jr.'s home, 418 Homeville Road, Cochranville, PA 19330, at 11 A.M. A Visitation will be held 10-11 A.M. Memorial contributions in William's name may be made to Elwyn Foundation, Attn: Development Office, 111 Elwyn Road, Elwyn, PA 19063.Downingtown, has been entrusted with arrangements. To view the entire obituary, please visit

www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com

