WILLIAM GERARD MASON
MASON
WILLIAM GERARD


73, of Exton, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Chester County Hospital, West Chester. William was a retired Deputy Sheriff in Montgomery County. He was a member of St. James Episcopal Church. An outside socially distant Memorial Service will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at William Jr.'s home, 418 Homeville Road, Cochranville, PA 19330, at 11 A.M. A Visitation will be held 10-11 A.M. Memorial contributions in William's name may be made to Elwyn Foundation, Attn: Development Office, 111 Elwyn Road, Elwyn, PA 19063.
JAMES J. TERRY FUNERAL HOME Inc., Downingtown, has been entrusted with arrangements.

www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 23, 2020.
