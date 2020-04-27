|
GLEASON
WILLIAM
68, of Brigantine formerly of Philadelphia passed away suddenly on Friday April 24, 2020. Bill was born in Philadelphia to the late Joseph and Anna Mae (Boyle) Gleason. Bill was a graduate of Cardinal Dougherty High School and Loyola University.
Bill was the beloved husband of the late Esther Gleason and he is survived by his brothers Robert Gleason (Margaret), and Joseph Gleason (Arleen).He is also survived by many close friends. In addition to his parents he is predeceased by his sister Christine Gleason.
Services for Bill will be held at a later date.
The family requests in Bill's memory please send donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at www.cff.org
