Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keates & Plum Funeral Home
3112 Brigantine Avenue
Brigantine, NJ 08203
(609) 266-3481
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM GLEASON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM GLEASON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM GLEASON Notice
GLEASON
WILLIAM


68, of Brigantine formerly of Philadelphia passed away suddenly on Friday April 24, 2020. Bill was born in Philadelphia to the late Joseph and Anna Mae (Boyle) Gleason. Bill was a graduate of Cardinal Dougherty High School and Loyola University.
Bill was the beloved husband of the late Esther Gleason and he is survived by his brothers Robert Gleason (Margaret), and Joseph Gleason (Arleen).He is also survived by many close friends. In addition to his parents he is predeceased by his sister Christine Gleason.
Services for Bill will be held at a later date.
The family requests in Bill's memory please send donations to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at www.cff.org
To share your fondest memory of Bill please visit

www.keatesplum.com
Family services by KEATES-PLUM FUNERAL HOME, BRIGANTINE.

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keates & Plum Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -