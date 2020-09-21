1/1
William H. Given Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 87, September 19, 2020. Loving husband of the late Mary (nee Galdi). Father of Mitchel (Barbara), William, III (Marie), and Robert (Kathleen). Dear grandpop of several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Brother of Ruth and the late James. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Thursday, 9-10:15 A.M. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave., Phila., PA 19114. Funeral Service 10:30 A.M. Interment Hillside Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to the American Lung Assoc., 527 Plymouth Road #415, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462. www.burnsfuneralhome.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
(215) 637-1414
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burns Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved