William Haid Jr.
Age 77, of Avondale, PA, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Christiana Hospital, Newark, DE. He was the loving husband of Joanne Mary Haid (Madden); father of William Charles Haid, III (Susan); grandfather of Amanda and Thomas Haid; brother of Jane Wisniewski, Andrea Thomas and Susan Brennan. You are invited to visit with Bill's family and friends on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 9:15 A.M. - 10:15 A.M. for a Visitation at Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 300 State Road, West Grove, PA 19390 where a Mass will begin at 10:30 A.M. Interment St. Patrick's Cemetery, Kennett Square. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Father Judge High School, 3300 Solly Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19136. Arrangements by the KUZO FUNERAL HOME, Kennett Square, PA; please visit Bill's online memorial by going to www.kuzoandfoulkfh.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
09:15 - 10:15 AM
Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary
OCT
30
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Blessed Virgin Mary
Funeral services provided by
Kuzo Funeral Home, Inc.
250 W State St
Kennett Square, PA 19348
6104444116
