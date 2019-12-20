|
FRITZ
WILLIAM HOWARD IV
Age 65, died peacefully in his home in Malvern on December 16, 2019. He was a 1972 graduate of Mitchell Prep in Haverford and attended Wesley College, DE. Howard was an active member of the com-munities of Berwyn and Malvern. He co-owned the Fritz Lumber Company in Berwyn with his father for 45 years. He was chairman of the town's tri-centennial celebrations, and formerly served as president of the Berwyn-Devon Business Association. He was also formerly a deacon, and remained an active member of the Wayne Presbyterian Church.
He is survived by his wife, Roberta Clements, his son Kyle Fritz (Lauren Busekroos), his daughter Rebecca Fritz (Michael Akula), his step daughters Jessica (John) Burke, Beth (Michael) Solomon, Amanda (Matt) Tullio, and 8 grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Mary (Winston) Harris, and his brother, Andrew Fritz. He was predeceased by his mother Joan MacFarlane Fritz and his father William Howard Fritz III.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 A.M. on Saturday, January 4th at the Wayne Presbyterian Church, 125 E. Lancaster Ave. Memorial dona-tions in memory of Howard may be made to the Berwyn-Devon Business Association to benefit Parks and Recreation PO Box 178 Berwyn, PA 19312.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 20, 2019