BECKER
WILLIAM J., JR.
Passed on June 18, 2020 at Telford Lutheran Home. He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years Anne Louise Becker (nee Hartman). Proud Father of sons William lll, (Monica), Stephen M., and daughters Joanne M. Cosminski, and Carol Doering (Todd), 8 wonderful grandchildren and 4 beautiful great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing at THE JOHN J. BRYERS FUNERAL HOME, 406 N. Easton Road Willow Grove, PA 19090, on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 9 A.M. - 10 A.M. A Funeral Mass to follow at 10:30 A.M. at the church of St. David, 316 N. Easton Road, Willow Grove PA 19090. Internment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations would be made to The Sisters of Mercy by going to Sistersofmercy.org and choosing Mid Atlantic chapter to ensure Philadelphia benefits.
WILLIAM J., JR.
Passed on June 18, 2020 at Telford Lutheran Home. He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years Anne Louise Becker (nee Hartman). Proud Father of sons William lll, (Monica), Stephen M., and daughters Joanne M. Cosminski, and Carol Doering (Todd), 8 wonderful grandchildren and 4 beautiful great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing at THE JOHN J. BRYERS FUNERAL HOME, 406 N. Easton Road Willow Grove, PA 19090, on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 9 A.M. - 10 A.M. A Funeral Mass to follow at 10:30 A.M. at the church of St. David, 316 N. Easton Road, Willow Grove PA 19090. Internment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations would be made to The Sisters of Mercy by going to Sistersofmercy.org and choosing Mid Atlantic chapter to ensure Philadelphia benefits.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 28, 2020.