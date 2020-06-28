WILLIAM J. BECKER Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BECKER
WILLIAM J., JR.


Passed on June 18, 2020 at Telford Lutheran Home. He is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years Anne Louise Becker (nee Hartman). Proud Father of sons William lll, (Monica), Stephen M., and daughters Joanne M. Cosminski, and Carol Doering (Todd), 8 wonderful grandchildren and 4 beautiful great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing at THE JOHN J. BRYERS FUNERAL HOME, 406 N. Easton Road Willow Grove, PA 19090, on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 9 A.M. - 10 A.M. A Funeral Mass to follow at 10:30 A.M. at the church of St. David, 316 N. Easton Road, Willow Grove PA 19090. Internment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations would be made to The Sisters of Mercy by going to Sistersofmercy.org and choosing Mid Atlantic chapter to ensure Philadelphia benefits.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Viewing
09:00 - 10:00 AM
John J. Bryers Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
30
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Church of St. David
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John J. Bryers Funeral Home
406 North Easton Road
Willow Grove, PA 19090
215-659-1630
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved