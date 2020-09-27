William J. "Bill" 88, of Marlton, NJ passed away peacefully at home on September 22, 2020 after a year's long battle with metastatic cancer. He is survived by his wife Peggy McCrossin-Roach (nee Powers) and predeceased by his wife Joan (nee Ragen) and his grandson Sean Clegg. He is survived by his children Bill, Joan Rinkis, Gail Clegg (Andy), Cathy, Martin (Denise), Peggy Ierardi (Tony), Jack McCrossin (Jill), 11 grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and friends. Bill proudly served 4 years in the US Navy aboard the aircraft carrier USS Tarawa during the Korean War and was a member of the Knights of Columbus, St. Kateri Council 12229. He was employed as a union stereotyper for the Philadelphia Bulletin, The Inquirer and The Daily News until he retired into a second career with the Camden County Water Department. Bill enjoyed following college and professional sports and focused most of his attention on his beloved Eagles and Phillies. He was also a lifelong golfer and cherished his time as a member of the "O.F.A.A." at the Avalon Country Club. Bill loved to travel and had spent the last 15 years wintering in Naples, FL. Family and friends are invited to his Viewing on Monday, September 28 from 9 A.M. to 10:30 A.M at the BRADLEY FUNERAL HOME, 601 NJ Route 73 South (at Evesham Road), Marlton, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 A.M. at the Church of St. Isaac Jogues, 349 Evesboro-Medford Rd, Marlton, NJ. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Route 70, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's name can be made to the American Cancer Society
.