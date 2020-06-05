WILLIAM J. "BUNKEY" BOWERS
BOWERS
WILLIAM J. "BUNKEY"
On Sunday, May 31, 2020. He leaves his wife of 73 years, Lillian (Dragon); his sons, William J. (Nancy) and John T. (Marie) as well as 6 grand-children, 10 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation Saturday 9 A.M. Sacred Heart Church, 1412 S. 3rd St. Funeral Mass 10 A.M. Please wear face masks.

www.fletchernasevich.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
09:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
JUN
6
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

