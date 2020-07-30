BRENNAN





Of Schuylkill, passed away on July 28, 2020 at the age of 83. Loving husband of Mary (nee Hughes) Brennan. Beloved father of the late Neil Brennan. Also survived by many loving in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends. Former Employee of PECO. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Saturday, August 1st, at St. Gabriel's Church, 29th & Dickinson Sts., Phila., PA 19146 where friends may call 9:30-10:15 A.M. at the Church. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers family requests donations be made to Schuylkill Veteran Memorial Fund, c/o Gregory Marano, 4 N. Texas Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401.

