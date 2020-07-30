1/
WILLIAM J. BRENNAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BRENNAN
WILLIAM J.


Of Schuylkill, passed away on July 28, 2020 at the age of 83. Loving husband of Mary (nee Hughes) Brennan. Beloved father of the late Neil Brennan. Also survived by many loving in-laws, nieces, nephews and friends. Former Employee of PECO. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Saturday, August 1st, at St. Gabriel's Church, 29th & Dickinson Sts., Phila., PA 19146 where friends may call 9:30-10:15 A.M. at the Church. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers family requests donations be made to Schuylkill Veteran Memorial Fund, c/o Gregory Marano, 4 N. Texas Ave, Atlantic City, NJ 08401.

www.loganfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Calling hours
09:30 - 10:15 AM
St. Gabriel's Church
Send Flowers
AUG
1
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Gabriel's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Logan Funeral Home, Inc.-Philadelphia - Philadelphia
2410 Lombard St.
Philadelphia, PA 19146
(215) 545-4574
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Logan Funeral Home, Inc.-Philadelphia - Philadelphia

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved