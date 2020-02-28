The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
WILLIAM CASEY
Viewing
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
St. Katherine of Siena Church
Philadelphia, PA
February 26, 2020. An Army Veteran, retired Union Carpenter, and former employee of Sports Arena Local #137. Beloved husband of 66 years to Queen (nee Omrod). Loving father of William G. (Eileen), Coleen Lydon (Edward) and Kathleen Barras (Bruce). Cherished Pop of Bridget (Will), Bruce Jr., Hannah and the late Sean. Great grandfather of Katherine and Madeline. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Monday 9:00-10:15 A.M. at St. Katherine of Siena Church, 9700 Frankford Ave., Phila., PA 19114 followed by his Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment Resurrection Cem.

BURNS FUNERAL HOME

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 28, 2020
