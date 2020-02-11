|
|
CASTILLO
WILLIAM J. "BILL"
Born June 1, 1965, passed away peacefully on February 7, 2020 after a gracious and dignified battle with cancer. Bill is predeceased by his mother Katherine Castillo and survived by his father Walter Castillo and sister Karen Castillo, along with his close circle of friends Robert Silver, Joseph Testone, Ivan Lugo and Catherine Beauchaine. Also survived by his Yorkie Cesar. Bill's love of his life was his late Yorkshire-Silky Terrier Dutch with whom he was inseparable.
Bill graduated from Temple University with a Bachelor of Arts, New York University with a Master's degree in French literature, studied at the Sorbonne-Paris University and graduated Temple Law School with a J.D. Bill worked as an intellectual property attorney with the law firm of Caesar, Rivise, Bernstein, Cohen & Pokotilow, Ltd., until his retirement in 2011. Bill lived all over the world with his Air Force family and was a world traveler throughout his life. Bill will be sadly missed by all those whose life he touched.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass, 10:30 A.M., Thursday, Feb. 13, 2019 at St. Patrick Church, 20th and Locust Sts., Phila., PA 19103, where friends may call from 9:30 A.M. Thursday at the Church prior to mass. Interment SS. Peter & Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA.
www.loganfuneralhomes.com
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 11, 2020