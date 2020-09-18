1/
WILLIAM J. CONNELLY
On Sept. 16, 2020, age 93 yrs., of Glenside. Beloved husband of the late Dolores E. (nee Curtin), they were married for 69 years. Loving father of Eileen M. Canavan (Michael), Barbara A. Kimmel (Robert), William P. (Wanda), Sean M. (Judith), Kevin J. and Christopher J. Also survived by 15 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Funeral Mass Tuesday, 11 A.M., Church of St. Luke the Evangelist, 2316 Fairhill Ave. (at Easton Rd.), Glenside, PA 19038. Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation at the Church Tues. after 10 A.M. Interment will be held on a later date. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Grane Hospice, 1012 W. 9th Avenue #120, King of Prussia, PA 19406. www.mayfuneralhome.com




Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Church of St. Luke the Evangelist
SEP
22
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Church of St. Luke the Evangelist
Funeral services provided by
William R. May Funeral Home
354 North Easton Road
Glenside, PA 19038
(215) 884-8410
September 18, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of May Funeral Home
