|
|
CROWLEY
WILLIAM J., SR.
Feb. 6. 2020. Beloved husband of Marie (Taylor), devoted father of William and Timothy, Kathleen and Sharon. Also survived by 7 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing and Funeral Saturday from 9:00 until his 10:00 A.M. Funeral Mass, Holy Innocents Church, "K" and Hunting Park Ave. Interment Resurrection Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations to would be appreciated.
CASSIZZI F.H., 215-425-0978
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 12, 2020