Jerome J. Cassizzi Funeral Home, Inc.
2913-17 East Thompson Street
Philadelphia, PA 19134
(215) 425-0978
Viewing
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Holy Innocents Church
"K" and Hunting Park Ave.
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Innocents Church
"K" and Hunting Park Ave.
WILLIAM J. CROWLEY Sr. Notice
CROWLEY
WILLIAM J., SR.
Feb. 6. 2020. Beloved husband of Marie (Taylor), devoted father of William and Timothy, Kathleen and Sharon. Also survived by 7 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing and Funeral Saturday from 9:00 until his 10:00 A.M. Funeral Mass, Holy Innocents Church, "K" and Hunting Park Ave. Interment Resurrection Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations to would be appreciated.

CASSIZZI F.H., 215-425-0978

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 12, 2020
