DALEYWILLIAM J.
on July 2, 2020 of Hatboro. Retired Funeral Assistant and devoted son of the late Gerald J. and Sarah A. O'Neill Daley, devoted brother of Gerald (Paula), John (Nancy) and Joseph D. Daley. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Relatives, Friends and Funeral Directors are invited to greet the family on Wednesday from 9:30 am until his Funeral Mass 10:30 am at St. John Bosco Church 235 E. County Line Rd. Hatboro. Attendees must observe Covid-19 guidelines by wearing masks and social distancing. Interment at Washington Crossing National Cemetery with Military Honors will be held on Wednesday July 15, 2020 at 9:45am. In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
, P O Box 758517 Topeka, KS 66675.
