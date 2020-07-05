1/
WILLIAM J. DALEY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DALEY
WILLIAM J.
on July 2, 2020 of Hatboro. Retired Funeral Assistant and devoted son of the late Gerald J. and Sarah A. O'Neill Daley, devoted brother of Gerald (Paula), John (Nancy) and Joseph D. Daley. Also survived by many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Relatives, Friends and Funeral Directors are invited to greet the family on Wednesday from 9:30 am until his Funeral Mass 10:30 am at St. John Bosco Church 235 E. County Line Rd. Hatboro. Attendees must observe Covid-19 guidelines by wearing masks and social distancing. Interment at Washington Crossing National Cemetery with Military Honors will be held on Wednesday July 15, 2020 at 9:45am. In lieu of flowers contributions in his memory may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P O Box 758517 Topeka, KS 66675.

www.fluehr.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 5, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved