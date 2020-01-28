Home

Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
8:30 AM - 9:45 AM
Old St. Joseph's Church
321 Willings Alley
Philadelphia, PA
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:00 AM
Old St. Joseph's Church
321 Willings Alley
Philadelphia, PA
DeCARA
WILLIAM J., JR.


Of Center City, Phila passed away on January 26, 2020 at the age of 83. Beloved husband of Kathleen (nee Carr) DeCara. Loving Father of Peggy (Rick) Lang, Susan Roberts, and Jeanne (Patrick Brennan) DeCara. Also survived by 7 grand-children and 2 great-grand-children. Brother of Eleanor (Paul) Beisser and Elaine (Tom) Hawk. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass Thursday, 10:00 A.M. at Old St. Joseph's Church, 321 Willings Alley, Phila., PA 19106 where friends may call from 8:30 - 9:45 A.M. Thursday at the Church prior to Mass. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. In lieu of flowers family prefers contributions to St. Joseph's University, HAUB SCHOOL OF BUSINESS REAL ESTATE & CONSTRUCTION ACADEMIC PROGRAM ENDOWNMENT FUND, Attention Tyeisha Turner, 5600 City Ave, Phila, PA 19131 in memory of William J. DeCara.

www.loganfuneralhomes.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 28, 2020
