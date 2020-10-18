WILLIAM J. DOUGHERTY

Passed away October 11, 2020. A proud Korean War veteran. Beloved husband of 65 years to Mary J. (nee Koser). Loving father of William (the late Janet), Timothy (Donald), Debora (Carl) and Paul (Bernadette). Loving poppy of Meghan (Daniel), Thomas (Kendall), Kristine, Daniel, Jill, Sean, Kevin and Anna. He is predeceased by his seven siblings. Relatives and friends are invited to gather on Monday October 26, 2020 at St. Christopher Church, 13301 Proctor Rd. Phila., PA 19116 from 9:30 A.M.-10:15 A.M. followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:30. Interment Washington Crossing National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to the Gary Sinise Foundation, PO Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365 or visit their website, would be appreciated. burnsfuneralhome.com
