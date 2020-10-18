1/
WILLIAM J. DOUGHERTY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WILLIAM J.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away October 11, 2020. A proud Korean War veteran. Beloved husband of 65 years to Mary J. (nee Koser). Loving father of William (the late Janet), Timothy (Donald), Debora (Carl) and Paul (Bernadette). Loving poppy of Meghan (Daniel), Thomas (Kendall), Kristine, Daniel, Jill, Sean, Kevin and Anna. He is predeceased by his seven siblings. Relatives and friends are invited to gather on Monday October 26, 2020 at St. Christopher Church, 13301 Proctor Rd. Phila., PA 19116 from 9:30 A.M.-10:15 A.M. followed by his Funeral Mass at 10:30. Interment Washington Crossing National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to the Gary Sinise Foundation, PO Box 368, Woodland Hills, CA 91365 or visit their website, would be appreciated. burnsfuneralhome.com 215-637-1414

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Memorial Gathering
09:30 - 10:15 AM
St. Christopher Church
Send Flowers
OCT
26
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. Christopher Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home
9708 Frankford Ave.
Philadelphia, PA 19114
(215) 637-1414
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burns Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved