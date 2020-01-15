|
GAYDOSH
WILLIAM J.
On January 12, 2020. Son of the late Henry T. and Laverne (nee Gillespie). Brother of the late Joseph H. Gaydosh who is survived by his wife Elizabeth. Uncle of Gary (Susan), Karen Horan (Joseph), Gerard (Charlene), Mark (Linda), Nancy Rounbehler (Mark) and Joseph (Ruth). He will be sadly missed by his cousin, William Gillespie (Alice) and many great-nieces and nephews.
William spent over 40 years teaching at Bishop Egan/Conwell Egan High School. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Saturday, 10 A.M., at St. Joseph's Manor, 1616 Hunt-ingdon Pike, Meadowbrook, PA 18046. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. Int. Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Conwell Egan High School, 611 Wistar Rd., Fairless Hills, PA 19030, would be appreciated.
