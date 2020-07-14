HUNTERWILLIAM J.
July 12, 2020, Age 88, of Oreland. William is the beloved husband of 65 years to Dolores Anne (neé Masucci). Devoted father of Marianne Young (the late Stephen) and William (Joanne). Cherished grandfather of William (Kelly), Colin, Emily, Timothy and Catherine. Loving brother of John (Joan) and Robert (Doris). He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to offer condolences to his family Friday 9:30 - 10:30 A.M. at Holy Martyrs Church, 120 Allison Road, Oreland. Funeral Mass 10:30 A.M. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to North-east Catholic Alumni Association, P.O. Box 7005, Phila., PA 19149, www.necathalumni.org
. Arrs.
