KEARNEY
WILLIAM J.
88, of Berwyn, Pa., passed away due to aspiration pneumonia on January 12, 2020, having bravely battled Parkinson's Disease for over 15 years. Born September 12, 1931 in Queens, NY to Irish immigrants, Bill graduated from Regis H.S. in 1949 and Fordham Univ. in 1953. After embarking on an industrial sales career at General Electric, he served in the U.S. Army from 1955-1957, including a tour in Germany. He then returned to G.E., where he worked for the next 37 years, retiring from the power systems division in 1994. Bill is survived by his wife of 53 years, Virginia Nabors Kearney; twin sons Bill and David, 52, and their wives; son John, 49; and 5 grandchildren. Bill adored being a father and a partner to his beloved wife, Jinnie. He had a lifelong fascination with and love for the United States, and an unalloyed belief in its ideals of freedom and justice. A memorial service will be held at Washington Memorial Chapel in Valley Forge National Park at 1 p.m., March 7, 2020 (wmchapel.org). In lieu of flowers Bill's family requests that those wishing to express condolences donate to (michaeljfox.org).
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 1, 2020