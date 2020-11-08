Age 92, of Jenkintown, PA, passed away on November 1, 2020. Bill was born in Washington, DC, in 1928 to Peter and Alice Lynott. His 30-year career with Sears, Roebuck, and Company and education were interrupted by service in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He started with Sears as a TV repairman and retired as a top executive in the Eastern Territory. A self-taught writer, he was one of the most published authors of business articles in the U.S. He also wrote for general interest periodicals, including Family Circle and Elks Magazine, as well as newspapers, such as The Philadelphia Inquirer, Chicago Tribune, and The Philadelphia Daily News. He wrote 3 books, created 3 newsletters, and was a sought-after management consultant. Bill was very active in his local community and was a member of the Abington School Board and Abington Free Library Board, as well as Township Commissioner of Ward 11 from 2004 to 2011 and President of the Abington Township Republican Organization (ATRO). He founded several non-profit organizations, including the Helping Hands and the Buy America Foundations. Bill was the devoted husband of the late Betty Lou Lynott, and is survived by daughter Linda J. Leibrandt (Thomas), grandson Michael T. Leibrandt, and sister Mary Alice Fitzhugh. In lieu of flowers, donations in Bill's name can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
, 33735 Snickersville Turnpike, P.O. Box 117, Bluemont, VA 20135. Interment private. www.lifecelebration.com