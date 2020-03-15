Home

WILLIAM J. McCAUGHEY Jr.

WILLIAM J. McCAUGHEY Jr. Notice
McCAUGHEY
WILLIAM J., JR.
On March 12, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Bill was a beloved husband to Barbara Ann (nee Cummings); cherished father of Adrienne Lentini, Caroline Benetz, William J. III, Rose Marie Maxlowe, Althea Serveus, Brigette Spinner, and Sean. He was the loving grand-father 17 and great-grandfather of 12. Sadly missed brother of Joan Sample.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Service Monday, 10:30 A.M., THE FRANCIS X. FOLEY FUNERAL HOME, 1132 Cottman Ave. (cor. Tabor Rd.), where the family will receive after 9 A.M.

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 15, 2020
