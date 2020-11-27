Age 82, of Lima, PA, formerly of Springfield, PA, passed away on November 21, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late John and Theresa (nee McGowan) Doyle. Bill was a graduate of Bishop Neumann High School. Bill was a former employee of Brinks Armored Truck Service, The Philadelphia Inquirer and Surrey Senior Services. Bill was the beloved husband of the late Mary Katherine (nee Kennedy) McGowan; loving step-father of Anne Neborak (Jack), Margaret Higgins (Joseph) and Mary Nenstiel (Joseph); brother of John Doyle (Laura) and the late Cassie Eisele (William), James Doyle (Maureen), Margaret Doyle and Marylou Doyle. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and many nephews and nieces. Services and Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bill's memory can be made to Providence Animal Center, 555 Sandy Bank Road, Media, PA 19063. Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com
