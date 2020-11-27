1/1
WILLIAM J. "BILL" MCGOWAN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 82, of Lima, PA, formerly of Springfield, PA, passed away on November 21, 2020. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late John and Theresa (nee McGowan) Doyle. Bill was a graduate of Bishop Neumann High School. Bill was a former employee of Brinks Armored Truck Service, The Philadelphia Inquirer and Surrey Senior Services. Bill was the beloved husband of the late Mary Katherine (nee Kennedy) McGowan; loving step-father of Anne Neborak (Jack), Margaret Higgins (Joseph) and Mary Nenstiel (Joseph); brother of John Doyle (Laura) and the late Cassie Eisele (William), James Doyle (Maureen), Margaret Doyle and Marylou Doyle. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and many nephews and nieces. Services and Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Bill's memory can be made to Providence Animal Center, 555 Sandy Bank Road, Media, PA 19063. Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com Arrg. by: THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, 610-353-6300


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
3300 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square, PA 19073
610-353-6300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved