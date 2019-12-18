|
MONTGOMERY
WILLIAM J.
92, of Palermo, NJ passed away on Sunday, December 15, 2019 in Cape Regional Medical Center, Cape May Court House, NJ, surrounded by his loving family.
Born and raised in Philadelphia to Joseph and Elizabeth Montgomery, he was a proud graduate of West Catholic High School before joining the United States Navy. He served with the Navy in the South Pacific Theatre of World War II at Guam and earned his Honorable Discharge in 1947. He attended St. Joseph's College.
Mr. Montgomery was a highly respected executive account manager in the transportation industry serving the Philadelphia region. He was a third degree Knight of Columbus at St. Matthew's Parish in Northeast Phila., and served as a manager on the Mayfair Red Devils Little League Baseball Team. He was a proud member of the Philadelphia Transportation Club. He married the love of his life, Loretta Lavery, in 1953, and together they raised eight children in Northeast Philadelphia and spent many wonderful summers in Sea Isle City, NJ, with their family. He was a devout Catholic gentleman. His simple pleasures in life were singing along with Sinatra, the ocean, solitaire, and peppermints. He was predeceased by his parents and sisters, Elizabeth, Elaine, and MaryLou, and more recently by his loving wife Loretta in 2018. Loretta and Bill celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary together on April 11, 2018.
Surviving are his brother, Joseph Montgomery; his brother-in-law, William Searfoorce; and his sister-in-law, Rita Lederer. Also surviving are his eight children: William J. Jr. (Francine), Thomas (Kathleen), Marybeth (James) Walsh, Loretta Anne (Joseph) Corcoran, Joseph (Amy), Gerard (Elizabeth), Richard (Jacki), Robert (Jacqui), as well as his twenty grand-children, one great grandchild, and many loving nieces and nephews, to all of whom he was affectionately known as Poppy. Our Poppy had a generous spirit, always willing to share a joke or a song from his heart.
Friends may call Saturday morning, December 21, 2019 from 10 until 12 o'clock noon at THE GODFREY FUNERAL HOME OF PALERMO, 644 South Shore Road, Palermo, NJ.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at one o'clock in the afternoon from Church of the Resurrection of St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish, 200 West Tuckahoe Road, Marmora, NJ. Burial and Military Honors will follow in Cape May County Veterans Cemetery, Cape May Court House, NJ.
The family suggest memorial contributions in lieu of flowers to either St. John Neumann Shrine, 1019 North 5th St., Phila., PA 19123 or St. John's Hospice for the homeless, 1221 Race St., Phila., PA 19107.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 18, 2019