WILLIAM J. "BOOTY" O'MEARA
O'MEARA
WILLIAM J. 'BOOTY'
Of So. Phila., age 71, April 28, 2020. Bill was the proud owner of Booty's Tavern in the 80's. Manager at the Philadelphia Port Authority, he is the beloved brother of Richard (Carol), Gregory and Brian (Christina). Loving uncle of 10 nieces and nephews. Bill was a loyal, generous friend to many. The Booty stories are abundant. ENJOY AND REMEMBER.
All Services are private at this time. A celebration of Bill's life will be held at a later date. Share Online Condolences at
www.rachubinskiandrogersfh.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 3, 2020.
