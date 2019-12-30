|
|
O'SHEA
WILLIAM J.
On Christmas Day, December 25, 2019, a Down Syndrome resident of Melmark for over forty-five years from complications of dementia. He is survived by his beloved sister, Mary Lehrer and her husband, Judge Samuel Lehrer, who were his legal guardians and loved him as their own. He is also survived by his sister, Anna Brown (Robert), his brother, John O'Shea, and several nieces and nephews including his, special niece, Mary Hampshire (Bryan). He was predeceased by a sister, Catherine, and brother, Michael. George Washington was one of Billy's heroes and, as he wanted, many of his friends called him George. He gave happiness and joy to his family and to all who came to know him. He understood human emotions, was always conscious of the feelings of others, and exemplified the best traits of humanity. Judge and Mary Lehrer vividly recall the blessed memory of Paul and Mildred Krental who founded Melmark in the late 1960's. Billy became a resident soon thereafter. The Krentals set an example of care and service to the disabled which continues today for all residents of Melmark. Billy's family members are extremely grateful to the staff at Melmark who returned the love Billy had for them and who gave him a wonderful life. A Visitation is scheduled for Friday, January 3rd, 12-1 PM, in the FRANK C. VIDEON FUNERAL HOME, Sproul and Lawrence Roads, Broomall 19008. Memorial gifts may be sent in Billy's name to Melmark, 2600 Waverly Road, Berwyn PA 193123. Int. private.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 30, 2019