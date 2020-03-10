|
|
ORLANDINI
WILLIAM J. "BABE"
89, of Vineland, NJ, passed away on Sunday, March 8, 2020, with his family by his side. Babe was owner of Orlandini Tile Supplies in Richland, NJ. A Church visitation will be on Wednesday, March 11, from 8:45 to 11:45 A.M., followed by a Funeral Mass at 12 P.M. at Christ The Good Shepherd Parish - Church of St. Isidore The Farmer, 1655 Magnolia Road, Vineland, NJ. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Vineland, NJ. Arrangements are under the supervision of RONE FUNERAL SERVICE, 1110 E. Chestnut Ave., Vineland NJ 08360.
To send online condolences please visit our website at
www.RoneFuneralService.com
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 10, 2020