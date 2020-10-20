WILLIAM J. SCHWARTZ

Of Havertown, on October 16, 2020. Husband of the late Regina (nee Lyons) Schwartz. Father of Lisa Mondics (Peter) and the late Denise Schwartz, grandmother of Grace Mondics and the late Meghan Schwartz, brother of the late Jack and Joseph Schwartz. Family and friends may call 10 to 10:45 A.M. Wednesday in St. Denis Church, Havertown, followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Int. St. Denis Cem. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to the Alzheimers Foundation, 322 Eighth Ave, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001. All attendees are to wear masks, practice social distancing and avoid physical contact. STRETCH of HAVERTOWN www.stretchfuneralhome.com