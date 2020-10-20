1/
WILLIAM J. SCHWARTZ
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WILLIAM J.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Of Havertown, on October 16, 2020. Husband of the late Regina (nee Lyons) Schwartz. Father of Lisa Mondics (Peter) and the late Denise Schwartz, grandmother of Grace Mondics and the late Meghan Schwartz, brother of the late Jack and Joseph Schwartz. Family and friends may call 10 to 10:45 A.M. Wednesday in St. Denis Church, Havertown, followed by his Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM. Int. St. Denis Cem. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to the Alzheimers Foundation, 322 Eighth Ave, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001. All attendees are to wear masks, practice social distancing and avoid physical contact. STRETCH of HAVERTOWN www.stretchfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Calling hours
10:00 - 10:45 AM
St. Denis Church
Send Flowers
OCT
21
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Denis Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 446-1075
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stretch Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved