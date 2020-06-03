SEIBERLICH

WILLIAM J.

On May 30, 2020, age 63. Husband of Joan M. (nee Silk); father of William (Allison), Blair (Terrence) Roman, Brian and Brooke (Sean) Quinn; beloved Pop-Pop Snacks of Brynn, Keagan, Braydon, Adalynn, Bria, Kyleigh, Bryce, William and Colton; brother of Rhonda Ryan (Debbie Fisher), Donna (Gary) Cressman, Donald (Lisa) and Dorothy (Tom) Schall; also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation on Monday, 9 A.M., Holy Innocents Church followed by 10 A.M. Funeral Mass. Interment private. Family appreciates Memorial Donations to Holy Innocents Church, 1337 E. Hunting Park Ave., Phila., PA 19124. Services by GUCKIN FUNERAL HOME INC, 1419 E. Hunting Park Ave., 215-743-7256



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store