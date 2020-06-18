Or Copy this URL to Share

SPEARING

WILLIAM J., JR.

Of East Falls, Phila. died on June 14, 2020 at the age of 47. He was a graduate of Temple Law School. He was the son of William Spearing and Cecilia Spearing. He is survived by brother David Spearing and sister Marie Maclacklin. There will be a Service at St. Dennis Church in Havertown, PA.



