SPEARING
WILLIAM J., JR.
Of East Falls, Phila. died on June 14, 2020 at the age of 47. He was a graduate of Temple Law School. He was the son of William Spearing and Cecilia Spearing. He is survived by brother David Spearing and sister Marie Maclacklin. There will be a Service at St. Dennis Church in Havertown, PA.
WILLIAM J., JR.
Of East Falls, Phila. died on June 14, 2020 at the age of 47. He was a graduate of Temple Law School. He was the son of William Spearing and Cecilia Spearing. He is survived by brother David Spearing and sister Marie Maclacklin. There will be a Service at St. Dennis Church in Havertown, PA.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 18, 2020.