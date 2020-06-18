WILLIAM J. SPEARING Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SPEARING
WILLIAM J., JR.
Of East Falls, Phila. died on June 14, 2020 at the age of 47. He was a graduate of Temple Law School. He was the son of William Spearing and Cecilia Spearing. He is survived by brother David Spearing and sister Marie Maclacklin. There will be a Service at St. Dennis Church in Havertown, PA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved