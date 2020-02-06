|
TROST
WILLIAM J. "BILL"
February 3, 2020, age 91. Born in Fishtown and resident of Wildwood New Jersey. He was a member of the Greater Wildwood Elks Lodge #1896. Beloved husband of the late Marion (nee Roach), loving father of Billy (Kate) Jo-Ann Jones (Dan), Danny (Gina) and Carolann Dorman (Craig). He will be sadly missed by Cathy Glass and George and Barbara Bollinger. He is also survived by his many favorite grand-children and 13 great grand-children. Relatives and friends are invited to gather on Saturday 10 A.M. to 12 Noon at THE BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 9708 Frankford Ave., Phila., PA 19114. In lieu of flowers donation in his memory to Saint Mary's Guardian Angel program honoring a caregiver (Colleen Pedrotty),
https://www.stmaryhealthcare.org/give or SOCS (Survivors of Cancer), P.O. Box 266, Wildwood, NJ. 08260 would be appreciated.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 6, 2020