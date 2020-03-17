Home

Boucher Funeral Home, LLC - Deptford
1757 Delsea Dr.
Deptford, NJ 08096
856-464-1097
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
10:15 AM - 11:30 AM
Church of St. Joan of Arc
100 Willow Bend Road
Marlton, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:30 AM
Church of St. Joan of Arc
100 Willow Bend Road
Marlton, NJ
WILLIAM J. WATTS


1933 - 2020
WILLIAM J. WATTS Notice
WATTS
WILLIAM J.


On March 12, 2020, of Cherry Hill. Age 86.
Beloved husband of Dolores A. (nee Miller) of Cherry Hill. Devoted father of Joseph Watts (Helen) of Horsham, PA, Mary Haraschak (Keith) of Hatboro, PA, Tracy Watts of Hatboro, PA, and stepfather of Michael Delaney (Deb) of Mt. Laurel, Donna Radetich (Joe) of Cherry Hill, Diane Pilone (Carmen) of Marlton and Joseph Delaney (Lourdes) of Voorhees. Treasured brother of Barbara McBride (the late Jack) of Phila., PA, and the late Elizabeth Capps, Bernice McKenna and Arthur Watts. Cherished grandfather of 16 and great-grandfather of 6. Bill leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A hard working and loving man, Bill dedicated his life to his family.
He devoted over 30 years working as a dispatcher for SEPTA before retiring and was also in the US Army. Bill loved going to the shore, happy hour, traveling and was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 10:15 A.M. to 11:30 A.M.in the Church of St. Joan of Arc, 100 Willow Bend Road, Marlton, NJ 08053. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 A.M.in the church. Int. Locustwood Cem., Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. Arrangements by BOUCHER FUNERAL HOME, Deptford. For Directions, to sign online guest book and to view Bill's Video Tribute visit

www.boucherfuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 17, 2020
