Viewing
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
9:30 AM
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
WILLIAM JACKSON Notice
JACKSON
WILLIAM
Age 80, of Phila., passed away Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Jefferson Frankford Hospital. He will be sadly missed by his sisters, Mae Petock, his brother and twin James Jackson (Betty) and Dorothy Wojnar. He is also survived by 3 nieces, 5 nephews, 12 great-nephews, 9 great-nieces, 2 great-great-nephews, and many cousins and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Viewing Wednesday, 9:30 A.M., at the TOMLINSON FUNERAL HOME, 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem PA 19020, followed by his Service at 11 A.M. Interment private at Washington Crossing National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donation, in his memory may be made to Harrowgate Boxing Club, 1920 E. Vanango St., Phila., PA 19134.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 12, 2020
