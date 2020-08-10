1/1
WILLIAM JAMES GALLAGHER Sr.
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GALLAGHER
WILLIAM JAMES, SR.


78, on AUGUST 5, 2020 of Bryn Mawr, PA. Beloved husband of Mary Gallagher (nee Haggerty). Devoted father of Sheila G. O'Brien (Robert), William J., Jr. (Lisa) and Maryann A. Gallagher. Loving grandfather of Brittany, Brandin, Debora and William, III. Dear brother of Rev. Dennis Gallagher, O.S.A., Thomas Gallagher (Marilyn), Edward Gallagher and the late Rosemary McNulty (Charles), Florence T. Finnerty (John), Leo Gallagher (Mary Agnes) and Patricia Bruce (Bob). Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral Services are private for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Our Mother of Good Counsel Parish, 31 Pennswood Rd., Bryn Mawr PA 19010 or to
www.brandonsvoice.org a local non-profit for Autism.

McCONAGHY F.H., Ardmore

www.mcconaghyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McConaghy Funeral Home, Ltd.
328 West Lancaster Avenue
Ardmore, PA 19003
610.642.7954
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McConaghy Funeral Home, Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 9, 2020
Dear Mary, Shelia, BJ, Mary Ann and the entire Gallagher Family,
Our thoughts and prayers are with you at his time. Bill was a wonderful gentleman and will be deeply missed.
Love to all, Peggy and Joe Vaughan and the entire Vaughan Family
Peggy Vaughan
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved