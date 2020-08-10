Dear Mary, Shelia, BJ, Mary Ann and the entire Gallagher Family,
Our thoughts and prayers are with you at his time. Bill was a wonderful gentleman and will be deeply missed.
Love to all, Peggy and Joe Vaughan and the entire Vaughan Family
1/1
1/1
78, on AUGUST 5, 2020 of Bryn Mawr, PA. Beloved husband of Mary Gallagher (nee Haggerty). Devoted father of Sheila G. O'Brien (Robert), William J., Jr. (Lisa) and Maryann A. Gallagher. Loving grandfather of Brittany, Brandin, Debora and William, III. Dear brother of Rev. Dennis Gallagher, O.S.A., Thomas Gallagher (Marilyn), Edward Gallagher and the late Rosemary McNulty (Charles), Florence T. Finnerty (John), Leo Gallagher (Mary Agnes) and Patricia Bruce (Bob). Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral Services are private for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Our Mother of Good Counsel Parish, 31 Pennswood Rd., Bryn Mawr PA 19010 or to
McCONAGHY F.H., Ardmore