|
|
GORMLEY
WILLIAM JOSEPH, III "Bill"
age 75, escaped the stay-at-home order on March 27, 2020, in Kahului, Hawaii. Born on June 9, 1944 in Philadelphia, PA, Bill was a charmer, witty, hilarious, and kind. He is survived by his two children, Setsuko Regina "Gina" and William Joseph "Joey", IV. He is preceded in death by his parents Regina and William Gormley, Jr., brother Joseph G. Gormley, and sister Sr. Regina M. Gormley S.S.J. After a few years in the seminary, Bill decided to serve his country and joined the USAF where he retired as a radio operator. He had a passion for ham radio, cooking, was an avid sports fan of the Philadelphia Eagles, 76ers, and Phillies, and loved to talk. He was a walking encyclopedia. Due to the current health crisis, a memorial service will be held at a later date. He will be buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to A Call To Mercy, 130 Whispering Oaks Drive, West Chester, PA 19382 or at http://www.acalltomercy.org/
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 28, 2020