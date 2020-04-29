|
|
McNULTY
WILLIAM JOSEPH NOEL
12/25/1938-4/26/2020
William was a loving husband, father, Poppy, brother, uncle, and friend to many. Bill attended Girard College through the Hero Scholarship and would regale all with stories of the antics of boys in boarding school. He studied English Literature at La Salle University and served his country in the United States Army.
He met Donna Rae, where many great Philadelphia romances begin, down the shore. Together they raised Shannon, Tierney and Ryan Patrick in a very special neighborhood in Philadelphia. Bill worked as a Civil Servant for the Philadel-phia Fire Department where he retired as Deputy Fire Commissioner. Bill loved his job, his colleagues, and Philadelphia.
Bill was a voracious reader often having four books on his nightstand. He loved classical music, fine American auto-mobiles and a good cigar.
Bill was an exceptional Poppy to Chelsea, Mikey, Marne and Matthew. Services are private due to recent developments.
Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 29, 2020