CONWAY
WILLIAM K.
On Feb. 17, 2020, age 63. Beloved husband of Kathy (nee Loughry) of West Chester. Devoted father of Jennifer Conway and Mary Kate Conway. Loving son of William J. Conway and the late Marguerite (nee Kelly). Brother of Denise Crawford (Jim), Mary Joan Walsh (Tom) and Marguerite Wellman (Frank). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call Friday Eve 6-8 P.M. THE FRANK C. VIDEON FUNERAL HOME, Sproul and Lawrence Rds., Broomall and Saturday morning 9 to 10 A.M. in the funeral home followed by his Funeral Mass 11 A.M., St. Simon & Jude Church, 8 Cavanaugh Ct., West Chester, PA 19380. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, 1 Reed St., Suite 200, Phila., PA 19147. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 19, 2020