Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frank C Videon Funeral Home
Sproul & Lawrence Rds
Broomall, PA 19008
(610) 356-8080
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Frank C Videon Funeral Home
Sproul & Lawrence Rds
Broomall, PA 19008
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Frank C Videon Funeral Home
Sproul & Lawrence Rds
Broomall, PA 19008
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Simon & Jude Church
8 Cavanaugh Ct.
West Chester, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for WILLIAM CONWAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

WILLIAM K. CONWAY


1956 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
WILLIAM K. CONWAY Notice
CONWAY
WILLIAM K.
On Feb. 17, 2020, age 63. Beloved husband of Kathy (nee Loughry) of West Chester. Devoted father of Jennifer Conway and Mary Kate Conway. Loving son of William J. Conway and the late Marguerite (nee Kelly). Brother of Denise Crawford (Jim), Mary Joan Walsh (Tom) and Marguerite Wellman (Frank). Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call Friday Eve 6-8 P.M. THE FRANK C. VIDEON FUNERAL HOME, Sproul and Lawrence Rds., Broomall and Saturday morning 9 to 10 A.M. in the funeral home followed by his Funeral Mass 11 A.M., St. Simon & Jude Church, 8 Cavanaugh Ct., West Chester, PA 19380. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to the Multiple Sclerosis Society, 1 Reed St., Suite 200, Phila., PA 19147. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.


logo

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of WILLIAM's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Frank C Videon Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -