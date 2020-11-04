Nov. 3, 2020, husband of Bonnie (nee Kazan), father of Sharon (Jim) Carlin and Carl (Cathy) Kanefsky, grandfather of Sean (Danielle) Carlin, Sam Kanefsky, Adam Kanefsky, Ryan Carlin (Logan Leeds), Stephen Kanefsky (fiancee Alexandra Rosen) and Rebecca Carlin; brother-in-law of Rabbi Fred and the late Marian Kazan. Relatives and friends are invited to Graveside Services Thursday 11 A.M. precisely at the Shalom Memorial Park (Sec. Moses), 3573 Pine Road, Huntingdon Valley, PA 19006. Shiva will be private. Contributions in his memory may be made to Hadassah, 1518 Walnut St., Suite 402, Phila. PA 19102 or Cong. Melrose B'nai Israel Emanu-El, 8339 Old York Road, Elkins Park, PA 19027 or charity of the donors choice
