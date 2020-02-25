Home

Burns Funeral Home
1428 East Columbia Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19125
(215) 634-6858
For more information about
WILLIAM MOHOLLEN
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home
1428 East Columbia Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19125
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:15 AM
Burns Funeral Home
1428 East Columbia Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19125
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:30 AM
Burns Funeral Home
1428 East Columbia Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19125
View Map
WILLIAM L. "MOE" MOHOLLEN Notice
MOHOLLEN
WILLIAM L. "MOE"


Age 92, February 23, 2020. He was a U.S. Navy veteran. He was a self employed, generous, salesman and watchmaker who was well known, especially in Fishtown and Jersey Shore. He was the neighborhood "Secret Santa". He enjoyed family time at the shore. Loving husband of the late Pearl. Beloved father of Bill (Diane), Linda Hengstler (the late Joseph), Karen Milligan (Robert) and Janet. Grandpop of Joseph, Jill, Cyndy, KarriAnn, Lindy, Bobby, Billy; great grandpop of Jillian, William, Tommy, Chase, Grace, Cely, Joey, and Jax. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing Friday, 6-9 P.M. and Saturday, 9-10:15 A.M. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 1428 E. Columbia Ave. Phila., PA 19125. Funeral Service 10:30 A.M. Interment Resurrection Cem. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory to Storm the Heavens, 2424 E. York St., Unit 327, Phila., PA 19125, or New Leash on Life, PO Box 326, Narberth, PA 19072.
www.burnsfuneralhome.com
logo


Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 25, 2020
