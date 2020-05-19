HUNDZYNSKI
WILLIAM M.
On May 17, 2020. Beloved brother of Helen Witcraft, Joseph, and John; dear uncle of Dan, John, and Helen Ann Youngblood. Service and Interment are private. Arr. by CIEPLINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 215-462-0441
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 19, 2020.