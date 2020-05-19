Or Copy this URL to Share

Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family

Share WILLIAM's life story with friends and family

HUNDZYNSKI

WILLIAM M.

On May 17, 2020. Beloved brother of Helen Witcraft, Joseph, and John; dear uncle of Dan, John, and Helen Ann Youngblood. Service and Interment are private. Arr. by CIEPLINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 215-462-0441



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store